Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,420 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

TME opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.