Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.33 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

