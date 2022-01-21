Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OC opened at $91.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $75.44 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.39.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

