Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 632.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Jumia Technologies worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,025,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 230,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

JMIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.