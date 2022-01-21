Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.25% of Whole Earth Brands worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 272.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,417 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $9,218,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3,359.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 486,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.34 million, a P/E ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.