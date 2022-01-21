Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 463.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,931 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WWE opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

WWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

