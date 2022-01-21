Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748,630 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,207,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,968 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.70 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.