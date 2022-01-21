Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.72 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Alamos Gold worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

