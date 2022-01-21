Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zynga by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zynga by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,228,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 202,283 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.03 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

