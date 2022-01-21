Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.28% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 51.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

