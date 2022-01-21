Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

