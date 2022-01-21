Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78,745 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $98.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of -188.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.