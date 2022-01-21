Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 7,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

