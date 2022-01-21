Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 289,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,226,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,619,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 131,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.