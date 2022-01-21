Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $480.64 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.86 and its 200 day moving average is $485.01.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

