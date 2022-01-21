Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 9,761 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,994,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $64.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $63.86 and a 52 week high of $193.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

