Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $1.41 Million Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.71.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

