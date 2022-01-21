Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.
Shares of Elastic stock
opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 1-year low of $85.51 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.10.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock worth $20,695,718 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
Elastic stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.56.
In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock valued at $20,695,718. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Elastic
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.