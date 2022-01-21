Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 1-year low of $85.51 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,668 shares of company stock worth $20,695,718 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.