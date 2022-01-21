Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.59

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 26079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of analysts have commented on EKTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

