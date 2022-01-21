Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $291.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.82.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

