Elrond (EGLD) Trading 25.8% Lower This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and approximately $183.72 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $149.01 or 0.00393298 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00188759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069577 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,221,590 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

