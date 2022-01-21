Elysian Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $108,423.43 and $124,781.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.