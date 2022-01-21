Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.15

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.15 and traded as high as C$60.24. Emera shares last traded at C$59.36, with a volume of 1,046,847 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$59.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The firm has a market cap of C$15.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.75%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

