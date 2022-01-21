Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,785,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,370,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,418,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,140,000 after acquiring an additional 213,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,261,000 after acquiring an additional 217,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,199,000 after acquiring an additional 153,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

NYSE:EBS opened at $46.52 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

