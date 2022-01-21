Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.78.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 194,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,238. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$34.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.93.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

