Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.78.

TSE:EMP.A traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.50. 194,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.08. The stock has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Empire has a 1-year low of C$34.50 and a 1-year high of C$42.93.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

