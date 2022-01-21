ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.36. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 30,455 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

