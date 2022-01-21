Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Up 1%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 1,236,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 641,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

