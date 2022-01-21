Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Up 3.1%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.06. 9,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 703,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.