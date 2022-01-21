Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Up 3.1%

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.06. 9,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 703,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ENIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
