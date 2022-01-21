Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 5%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 7,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,128,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENIC. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

