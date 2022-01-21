Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 5%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 7,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,128,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ENIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.
Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.