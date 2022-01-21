Energi Price Reaches $0.91 (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $44.82 million and approximately $176,637.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00182841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00380543 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,203,142 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.