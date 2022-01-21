Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to announce $804.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.93 million. Energizer posted sales of $848.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.21 on Friday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.