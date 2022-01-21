Energo (TSL) Hits Market Cap of $185,076.41

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Energo has a market cap of $185,076.41 and approximately $24,389.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

