Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESMT. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

