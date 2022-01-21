Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 7274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESMT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.