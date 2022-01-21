ENI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the average volume of 192 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on E shares. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

E traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 58,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,071. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ENI during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

