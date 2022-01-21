ENI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the average volume of 192 call options.
Several equities research analysts have commented on E shares. Barclays upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
E traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 58,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,071. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in ENI during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
