Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lessened its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 3.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.22. 41,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,057. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.