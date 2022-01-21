Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 3.2% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.65.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH traded down $7.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 41,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.56. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

