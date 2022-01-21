Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,700 ($36.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Entain alerts:

GMVHF opened at $23.11 on Friday. Entain has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.