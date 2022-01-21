Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Entegris has raised its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years. Entegris has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,133 shares of company stock worth $5,104,353. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

