Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Trading Up 3.8%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.34. Approximately 58 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.70%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 133,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.