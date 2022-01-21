Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Envela shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 80,168 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.20.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

