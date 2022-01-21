EOSDT Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.11 million and $1,267.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00063564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.10 or 0.07217059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38,291.62 or 1.00160356 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00063198 BTC.

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

