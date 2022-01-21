EPIK Prime (EPIK) Price Down 33% This Week

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One EPIK Prime coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $37.22 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006232 BTC.

EPIK Prime Profile

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

