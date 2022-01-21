Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

BAC stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $374.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

