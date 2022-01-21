Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chemed Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chemed in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $471.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.58. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,045. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.57%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

