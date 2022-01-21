Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

