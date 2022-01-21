Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 21st (CCRN, CICOY, CYGIY, DBRG, DOYU, EGBN, FBK, FCCO, FGROY, FMBI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 21st:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $342.00 target price on the stock.

