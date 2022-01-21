Era Swap Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.21 Million (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and $227,326.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.