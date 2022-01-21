Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.54 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Ergo has a market cap of $119.44 million and $3.54 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ergo has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00009717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38,398.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.89 or 0.07247364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00317480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00880689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00073078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009193 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00473627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00264624 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

